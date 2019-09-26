Moscow ballet soloist and audition director Mariia Yevdokymova visited the FOX 13 Studio to talk about the upcoming "Great Russian Nutracker" performances in Utah and the outreach programs she's involved in.
Moscow ballerina Mariia Yevdokymova speaks on ‘Great Russian Nutcracker’
-
Meet the new Miss Utah! Check out her impressive career and charity work
-
Jon Huntsman resigns as U.S. Ambassador to Russia; will possibly run for Utah Governor
-
Russian jet crash-lands in field outside Moscow after striking flock of gulls
-
Uniquely Utah: The Great Salt Lake’s long-forgotten pumping station
-
Good Morning America host apologizes after criticizing Prince George’s ballet lessons
-
-
Jimmy Carter suggests Trump is an illegitimate president
-
Brine shrimper takes video of funnel cloud over Great Salt Lake
-
Two kayakers rescued at Great Salt Lake
-
Former Utah First Lady Norma Matheson passes away
-
Don’t miss out on this year’s Utah State Fair
-
-
Uniquely Utah: Going bat-watching
-
Trump gives Putin smirking warning: ‘Don’t meddle in the election’
-
Uniquely Utah: Historic couple shows gender dynamic in the world of art