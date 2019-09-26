Watch Live: Clearfield PD speaking on arrest of sexual assault suspect

Moscow ballerina Mariia Yevdokymova speaks on ‘Great Russian Nutcracker’

Posted 9:52 am, September 26, 2019, by

Moscow ballet soloist and audition director Mariia Yevdokymova visited the FOX 13 Studio to talk about the upcoming "Great Russian Nutracker" performances in Utah and the outreach programs she's involved  in.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.