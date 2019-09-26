Latter-day Saint church releases rendering of ‘Feather River California’ temple

Watch Live: Clearfield PD speaking on arrest of sexual assault suspect

Posted 10:16 am, September 26, 2019, by

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is giving the public its first look at what the “Feather River Temple” in Yuba City, California will look like.

An exterior rendering of the new temple shows the planned design of the temple, which was first announced last October.

Further design plans for the 38,000 square foot building are still under development. A groundbreaking date has not yet been set.

This Feather River Temple will the Latter-day Saint church’s eight temple in California. Other temples are located in Fresno, Los Angeles, Newport Beach, Oakland, Redlands, Sacramento and San Diego.

