Hit-and-run driver caught on camera in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are searching for the driver of a red pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run in Salt Lake City Wednesday night.

Neighbors' security camera footage shows a red pick up truck hitting a boy playing basketball in the street near 1250 West on 1500 South.

Fortunately, the boy is expected to be okay. Police say he walked away with a few cuts and bruises, but they say the driver, who didn't stick around for police, was in the wrong.

"The driver of the pickup truck did get out of the car — there was a brief interaction between the juvenile and the driver," Salt Lake City Police Lt. Carlos Valencia said.

The video then shows the man drive away.

"Cars always drive around here really fast," said Peter Brown, who lives nearby. "When I heard this kid has got some learning disabilities, I couldn't believe that someone hit him and left."

Utah law requires drivers to stay at the scene of an accident so police can respond.

Authorities would like to ask the driver of the red pick up truck a few questions. Call Salt Lake City Police with any information.