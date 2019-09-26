Advice on how to change careers from the Utah Department of Workforce Services

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Changing jobs is something a lot of people consider in their lifetime, but doing it can take a lot of time and resources.

The Utah Department of Workforce Services has some tips on things you should consider if you want to change careers.

Troy Lamb, an Employment Counselor at The Department of Workforce Services, says the most important things to remember are to determine what you want to do, identify your transferrable skills. then get any needed education or training.

"Utah’s economy and job market have been really strong – our unemployment rate is 2.8% and job growth rate is 3%. That means that now is a good time to be looking for a job, especially if you’re looking to make a change in your career," says Lamb.

Data from the Department of Workforce Services show that the average American will likely have 10-12 jobs and several careers throughout their lifetime.

Experts also say that as technology and the economy changes, so do careers and opportunities.

"Companies are seeking new employees to fill their positions and just at jobs.utah.gov, we have over 20,000 job postings for all types of great careers – from entry-level to professional positions," says Lamb.

You can use a free online assessment to help you evaluate that, like jobs.utah.org, mynextmove.org, and 16personalities.com.

These resources take you through an assessment and then link those results to careers that could be a good match for you, as well as information like wages and job growth in that field, skills and education needed and more.

Experts say it's important to remember that even if you want to change careers completely and do something totally different, you have gained transferrable skills from previous jobs, education, training, hobbies and volunteer work.

They recommend listing these skills and writing down how they apply to the new career. This can be a starting point for updating your resume and preparing for interviews.

If you’re not sure what you may or may not qualify for, you can always go to The Utah Department of Workforce Services building in person or visit jobs.utah.gov.