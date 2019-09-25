× Utah man charged with stalking teen girls at grocery store has two prior convictions for similar crimes

FARMINGTON, Utah — A Utah man has been charged with stalking, which is enhanced for two prior convictions, after police say he followed teenage girls at a grocery store and tried to enter a bathroom they were in.

Chad Dee Flitton, 44, is charged with one count of stalking with two prior convictions as a second-degree felony, according to court documents.

The charge stems from several encounters at a Harmons grocery store in Farmington on July 6.

Two 14-year-old girls said the man followed them around the store and one heard him mumble something about sex while they were all in an elevator together.

The girls said the man then sat at a table near them and stared at them, making them so uncomfortable they went to a bathroom and locked the door.

They noticed the doorknob moving and texted a friend, who told them Flitton followed them and was waiting outside the bathroom door. The girls exited the bathroom, ran past him, and sat down, and they said he came over and continued to stare.

A 17-year-old girl told police the man approached her at the same Harmons that same day and asked her to have sex with him.

“He indicated that her heavenly father loved her and that he was her Father in Heaven,” the girl reported, according to the document. “He asked her to go with him and have sex with him multiple times.”

A 20-year-old woman also reported Flitton stared at her at a table and then followed her to a bathroom, and she said she saw him follow other teens, believed to be the two 14-year-old girls, to a bathroom as well.

The charging document states Flitton was convicted of attempted stalking in April of 2019 and of stalking in September of 2017.