× Utah man arrested in connection with serial rapes going back nearly 30 years

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Prosecutors have filed numerous charges of aggravated sexual assault against a man they say is connected to numerous rape cases in Utah and Wyoming.

Mark Douglas Burns, 69, also faces charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery.

Investigators identified Burns using DNA evidence.

Back in October of 2011, as investigators were still trying to identify a suspect in multiple unsolved sexual assault cases, they linked a DNA profile between two separate cases.

“In all of the unsolved sexual assault cases, that were linked together, the suspect used a gun or knife and blindfolded the victims,” a charging document for Burns said.

Burns was convicted of rape in North Carolina in 1974, and he served a lengthy prison sentence before moving to Utah, the charging document states.

All of the unsolved sexual assault cases that were linked to Burns’ DNA profile occurred after he was released from prison.

FOX 13 will update this story.