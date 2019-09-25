Utah Booze News podcast: Where’s the White Claw? Stripper pasties get reviewed and a tavern inside a grocery store

On the latest episode of “Utah Booze News: An Alcohol Policy Podcast,” Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control is considering whether to allow a tavern to be built inside a grocery store. The DABC is also reviewing a legal opinion on women going topless and whether it impacts our longstanding rule about strippers wearing pasties.

The DABC also tells us where the White Claw is and what’s going to replace heavy beers that are moving to grocery and convenience store shelves in November.

