× Utah Amber Alert activated for missing infant girl

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — The Utah Amber Alert was activated Wednesday night.

Police are looking for a gray Toyota 4-door vehicle or a Chevy Malibu.

The first suspect is 19-year-old Gabriel Brandon Caro and the second suspect is 21-year-old Jasmine Angelica Alvarez.

The victim is three-month-old Khaliyah Alvarez Caro.

More details to follow. Refresh this story for more.