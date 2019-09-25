‘Swing 4 Cancer Cruise’ with Columbus Travel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Join Columbus Travel, Kurt Bestor, Jenny Oaks Baker and 'Swing 4 Cancer' on an Eastern Caribbean cruise to raise money for those diagnosed with cancer.

'Swing 4 Cancer' is a Utah based 501c3 charitable organization that was founded in April 2018.

Hosted by Larry Gelwix, the “Getawy Guru” from Columbus Travel, you’ll enjoy private concerts with Kurt Bestor and special guest Jenny Oaks Baker & her children, known as the “Family Four.”

Guests can also enjoy all the fun and excitement of cruising with Royal Caribbean.

The cruise leaves on January 12, 2020, with stops in St. Maarten, San Juan and CoCoCay Bahamas.

Cruise rates:

Inside from $749 per person plus taxes and fees

Outside from $799 per person plus taxes and fees

Balcony from $899 per person plus taxes and fees

Plus $150 per person donation to the Swing 4 Cancer Foundation

Taxes and fees are approximately $107 per person.

Call Columbus Travel® for reservations at 800-373-3328.