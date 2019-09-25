Suba Blue’s Adopt-A-Versary Celebration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - Mark Miller Subaru is hosting Suba Bleu`s 3rd Adopt-A-Versary Celebration and 2020 Outback release on Friday, October 4 from 4:30-8 pm at Liberty Park.

The event will take place during the last Liberty Park Market of the season.

Suba Bleu`s friends at Nuzzles & Co. will be hosting an on-site pet adoption with treats for dogs and for humans.

There will also be giveaways and all sorts of fun activities for pets and their humans.

There will also be a Subaru 2020 Outback at the event that people can check out, ask questions, and take for a test drive.

Suburu is also asking people to donate new pet supplies (bagged food, kitty litter, toys, beds, etc) to support Nuzzles & Co. Those who donate will get a free Subaru Pet Toy in return.