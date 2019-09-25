Learning how to work fresh gourmet salsas into recipes with Salsa Queen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Salsa Queen joined Fox 13's The Place to show off ways you can use fresh gourmet salsa into recipes. Watch the video above to find out how to make Mango Pineapple Chicken Tinga.

Recipe - Mango Pineapple Chicken Tinga

1 lb chicken breast

1 12 oz container Salsa Queen Mango Pineapple

1 package of tostadas

2 medium onions sliced

Method

Cook the chicken in a crockpot for 3 hours on medium with the full container of Mango Pineapple. Shred the chicken once fully cooked.

Sauté the sliced onions until golden brown.

Placed the shredded chicken on top of the tostadas then top it with the sautéed onions.

Garnish with Salsa Queen`s Creamy Jalapeno and Queso Fresco for the perfect combination.

Salsa Queen was started by Maharba Zapata to provide for her seven children.

It's a local company that provides fresh, high quality, gourmet salsas which can be found in local grocery stores.

To learn more about Salsa Queen, visit www.salsaqueen.com