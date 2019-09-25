× Latter-day Saint leaders announce location for Tooele Valley Temple

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the specific location for their Tooele Valley Temple Wednesday.

The three-story structure will be located northwest of the intersection of Erda Way and Highway 36 in Erda.

The plans call for a 70,000 square-foot temple with a 20,000 square-foot meetinghouse going in adjacent to the temple.

The groundbreaking date has not yet been set and the designs for the building are still being developed.

Utah currently has 17 operating Latter-day Saint temples. Temples have been announced in Layton, Saratoga Springs and Washington County.

“Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints consider temples to be the ‘house of the Lord,’ the most sacred places on earth,” the press release states. “Unlike meetinghouses, where Sabbath worship and weekly activities take place, temples are open throughout the week and closed on Sundays.”