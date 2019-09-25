Help Salt Lake City Mission and Zurchers Scare Away Hunger!

Join Salt Lake City Mission in partnership with Zurchers this fall to provide for those who are hungry!

Donate Financially
For  just $1.98 you can provide a meal to a hungry or homeless person through  Salt Lake City Mission. Click here to make a donation.

Host  A Drive
You can plan and host your own “Scare Away Hunger” food and clothing drive. Click here for information on  organizing a drive.

Donate Items
Salt Lake City Mission  needs to collect:

  • Non-perishable food items
  • Good, usable new  or used cold weather clothing
  • Hygiene products for men and women
  • Blankets and bedding
  • Furniture and household items
  • Outdoor gear for the homeless
