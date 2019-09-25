× Help Salt Lake City Mission and Zurchers Scare Away Hunger!

Join Salt Lake City Mission in partnership with Zurchers this fall to provide for those who are hungry!

Donate Financially

For just $1.98 you can provide a meal to a hungry or homeless person through Salt Lake City Mission. Click here to make a donation.

Host A Drive

You can plan and host your own “Scare Away Hunger” food and clothing drive. Click here for information on organizing a drive.

Donate Items

Salt Lake City Mission needs to collect: