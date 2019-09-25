× Former nurse pleads guilty to spreading Hepatitis C at Ogden hospital

OGDEN, Utah — A former nurse has pleaded guilty to stealing painkillers and infecting patients with Hepatitis C at an Ogden hospital.

Elet Nielson has pleaded guilty to product tampering charges.

She’s accused of taking injectable painkillers meant for patients at McKay-Dee Hospital.

Federal prosecutors say after injecting herself, she injected them and exposed seven patients to Hepatitis C.

Nielson faces up to ten years in prison when she’s sentenced in December.