Body found in Ogden was partially mummified, police say
OGDEN, Utah — Police still haven’t said what happened to the 41-year-old woman whose body was found earlier this month inside an abandoned storage unit in Ogden, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
The state Medical Examiner’s Office has performed an autopsy, and fingerprints revealed the woman’s identity. But police haven’t released how she died, nor whether they have any idea who killed her — if anyone.
Search warrants unsealed Wednesday shed some light on how Alice Ann Valdez’s body was found — and in what condition.
Click here to read the full story from The Salt Lake Tribune.