A study to end ALS is happening in Utah. Here’s what you need to know

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALS is a progressive and fatal neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord with an average lifespan of 2-5 years after diagnosis.

Doctors say the person who receives this diagnosis faces a progressive paralysis of the muscles, including those that control limb movement, swallowing and ultimately breathing.

Currently, there is not a cure for ALS, but science and research are making significant progress in understanding what causes ALS, giving us hope for the future.

Right now there are just three approved medications to treat ALS.

Every day, 15 new cases of ALS are diagnosed within the United States and there are hundreds of patients and their families affected by ALS in Utah.

Now there's a new research study at PRA Health SCIENCES for ALS.

Part of the hope for the future comes from patients who participate in research today.

PRA Health SCIENCES officials are offering ALS patients an opportunity to play an active part in studying a new medication.

To take part you need to be over 21 and have ALS and have had symptoms for fewer than three years.

The best way to get more info is to call PRA at 801-872-7672 and speak to their team or visit our website at www.PRASTUDIES.com.