Utah man accused of spying for the Chinese government sentenced to 10 years in prison

SALT LAKE CITY — A Syracuse man accused of spying for the Chinese government has been sentenced.

Ron Rockwell Hansen, 59, was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison during a hearing in U.S. District Court on Tuesday attended by numerous relatives and supporters who filled the courtroom. Some cried and were consoled as the sentencing hearing went forward.

Hansen pleaded guilty in March to a charge of attempting to gather or deliver defense information.

“Your honor, there simply are no words to accurately and fully express the depth of regret I have for my decisions and actions. I am so sorry. I apologize to my wife, to my children, to my family members for the pain and damage I have caused them,” he told the judge. “I apologize to my colleagues in the U.S. intelligence community. I apologize to my brothers and sisters in arms in the U.S. military. They all deserve better from me. I would give anything to go back and change this. Anything.”

Hansen, a former Defense Intelligence Agency officer, was accused of receiving as much as $800,000 for passing along defense information to the People’s Republic of China’s Intelligence Service during travel between the U.S. and China between 2013 and 2017.

An indictment claimed he tried to gain intelligence information after leaving work for the U.S. government but also offered to work as a “double agent” — including contacting a congressman on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. However, the indictment originally alleged Hansen never disclosed to the feds that he was also working as an agent of the Chinese government.

This is a breaking news story. Updates on FOX 13 and fox13now.com as information becomes available.