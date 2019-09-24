O’Neale and other Jazz players go bowling with community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — A lucky group of bowlers got to spend the evening with some Utah Jazz stars Tuesday.

Jazz forward Royce O'Neale hosted the third annual Strikes for Kids Utah Bowling Classic at Fat Cats Entertainment Center.

Around 70 kids from local Boys and Girls Clubs were invited to play unlimited arcade games and minigolf, eat pizza with friends and the players, and were given backpacks. O'Neale also announced he would bee donating 100 "Frozen 2" movie tickets to the Boys and Girls Club. Others from the community were also invited to attend and meet O'Neale and other Jazz players.