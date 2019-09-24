For information about proposed fees, click here.
Link: Medical cannabis fees
-
Nevada marijuana dispensaries generated more than $100 million in taxes last year
-
Here are some common unexpected travel costs you can actually prepare for
-
Utah lawmakers are making more changes to the medical cannabis program, but may miss deadlines
-
Utah counties may no longer be required to dispense medical cannabis
-
Utah rejects company protests over medical cannabis grow licenses
-
-
A proposed ‘check’ on the legislature’s power to modify citizen ballot initiatives
-
Prop. 2 opponent pressures the legislature to block vaping of medical cannabis
-
‘You’re a hero.’ Prop. 2 lawsuit plaintiff dies, her family vows to fight for medical cannabis access
-
Utah mom says she faces loss of custody due to THC, despite being legal medical cannabis user
-
Utah legislature ends state-run medical cannabis distribution system in special session vote
-
-
Utah to abandon state-run medical cannabis dispensaries
-
Utah Supreme Court rejects petition challenging replacement of medical cannabis ballot initiative
-
Salt Lake County recommends against distributing medical cannabis, adding to pressure to end state-run dispensary system