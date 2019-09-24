Cottonwood Heights drivers frustrated by changes to busy intersection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — A new traffic configuration in Cottonwood Heights is frustrating drivers just days after orange cones were removed at Highland Drive and Union Boulevard.

“I hate it. It’s so dumb,” said Vicki Tolman.

Tolman doesn’t hold back, especially when she’s driving through the intersection four times a day.

“Can you put it back?” Tolman asked.

The intersection previously had three lanes each way. Crews removed one of the lanes and gave it to left-turning drivers. With just two lanes, drivers told FOX13 it takes even longer to get through.

“I appreciate what the city is doing,” Wendy Powell said. “I appreciate they are trying to make things better, but I don’t know if the congestion has lessened.”

But the city believes it's for the best.

“We feel long term it is really going to be positive,” Cottonwood Heights City Manager Tim Tingey said.

Tingey said the new configuration is to help left-turning drivers, especially those heading east.

While the $5.5 million project looks finished, he says it isn’t. The city still wants to add new lane striping and sync the stop lights.

“Just give us a little more time and things will be better,” Tingey said.

The project also added an exit-only lane for the I-215 westbound on-ramp. It is expected to be finished in the next few weeks, according to Tingey.