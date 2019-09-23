You don’t have to spend a fortune on Halloween costumes – make your own!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Emily Blodgett, the Bus Stop Mama, knows what it takes to make costumes. She's the Utah mom who dresses up and dances for her kids when they get off the school bus!

So, when it comes to Halloween, she says you don't have to spend a fortune - you can make your own copy-cat versions.

Emily joined us to show us how to make her Ms. Frizzle costume, and her piñata dress.

For Ms. Frizzle she shows us the simple steps for creating pencils, apples, stars and planets.

Emily says the piñata dress is simple to put together too -- with felt strips sewn onto a dress you already have.

You can follow Emily and see all of her costumes on Facebook or Instagram @busstopmama.