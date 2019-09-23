Why many people have an “A-ha” moment before weight loss

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dr. Kristen Kells, a Chiropractic Physician, is an authority when it comes to weight loss. She's not only studied it in-depth, but she's been there, done that! Dr. Kells lost over 80 pounds personally and has kept it off for the last 15 years.

Dr. Kells says usually there is an "A-ha" moment when people realize they've got to lose weight. For her, it was after her son was born when she was at her highest weight. Dr. Kells say she was depressed, hopeless and felt like she'd tried everything! For her, she had to address her weight loss resistance, something she now does in her offices. Dr. Kells says when you address the underlying biochemistry (hormones, body PH, toxicity) it will help you fix your broken metabolism and correct weight loss resistance.

So how do you know if you have weight loss resistance? Dr. Kells says if you've tried everything and still can't lose the weight, and if you have some of these typical symptoms: brain fog, wired and tired, no energy, low libido, digestive issues, cravings or if you felt like she did - hopeless and discouraged, you may have it.

But it doesn't have to be that way. Stephanie Bezyack, a client of Dr. Kells, joined us to talk about the great results she's had. She lost 28 pounds in 14 weeks and has kept it off for four months. Stephanie says she has more energy and is feeling better about herself as a whole.

