Suspect in custody after woman stabbed in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY — A woman was taken to a hospital and police have a suspect in custody after a stabbing in West Valley City Monday morning.

Lt. Amy Maurer with West Valley City Police said they were dispatched to an apartment complex at 3534 West Parkway Boulevard around 6:35 a.m. after people reported a woman screaming in the parking lot.

Officers arrived and found a woman with stab wounds in the parking lot. She was taken to a hospital and is undergoing surgery. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Maurer said there was a man sitting on the stairs when they arrived. That man is being questioned and is considered a suspect.

The man and woman have a domestic relationship and police are trying to determine the sequence of events leading up to the stabbing.