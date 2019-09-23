Section of NB I-15 in Lehi to close 4 nights this week as final project in the area begins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

State Route 92 is now back open after a weekend-long construction project, but the changes don't stop there.

A section of northbound Interstate 15 in Lehi — Main Street to 2100 North — will close at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week and will reopen each following morning at 4:30 a.m. Then on Friday, that section will close from midnight and reopen at 6 a.m. Saturday. Utah Department of Transportation crews will be placing beams for a new I-15 bridge.

UDOT says all the work they`re doing is to give drivers more options. In Lehi, it can get congested with an increasing number of businesses and homes in the area, so they want to keep traffic flowing.

Starting Monday morning, drivers got their first experience using the new traditional interchange on SR 92. Traffic under I-15 is moving east to west.

Other changes drivers will notice include a new off-ramp from southbound I-15 to the frontage road, which should help drivers access Thanksgiving Point and the businesses on the south side. A free-flowing U-turn lane on the Triumph Bridge is also open. Drivers can get from the southbound to northbound frontage roads.

"In this past decade, we've seen a lot of freeway construction. This is the next and final in the northern Utah County area," said UDOT regional spokesman Geoff Dupaix. "We still have another year to go, but we`re making progress. It`s best to stay informed by signing up for updates by the project website as well as the UDOT project hotline."

UDOT hopes that in 2020, drivers will be able to access frontage roads and ease congestion.

For the latest information on traffic restrictions during construction, visit the UDOT Traffic website or download the UDOT Traffic app for iPhone or Android. Drivers can also follow UDOT on social media including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.