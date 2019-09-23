Do you spend hours trying to cover up your “bags”?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Are you trying to cover up your bags for hours before an event? Trust us -- we've all been there!

But, with some new technology -- those under eye bags and other key signs of aging will be gone for hours!

Lifestyle Consultant Angie Bruse joined us to show us how Plexaderm works in minutes.

Angie says Plexaderm is very effective at cosmetically shrinking those bag and wrinkles, and people have a hard time believing the pictures until they see the results themselves. Even makeup artists swear by it!

We've all wasted money on beauty products that just don't work. Angie says this one does -- and right now all viewers can get Plexaderm for up to 50 percent off with free shipping!

Order yours by going to Plexaderm.com or calling them at 1-800-668-0704.