Camp Williams warns nearby residents about live-fire exercises beginning Monday

CAMP WILLIAMS, Utah — The Utah National Guard is warning residents near Camp Williams to expect some noise during live-fire exercises beginning Monday.

A press release states the 640th Regiment will conduct three live-fire artillery exercises at Camp Williams.

“Given the nature of these exercises, artillery fire will occur sporadically throughout the day, beginning at approximately 7 a.m. and ending approximately 9 p.m.,” the release states.

The exercises will be held Monday through Wednesday, and again October 22 through 24 and then November 20 and 22.

“Those expected to be most affected by these events are residents of Bluffdale, Riverton, Herriman, Eagle Mountain, Saratoga Springs and Lehi,” the release states.

The release states dates for future live-fire exercises will be posted on the Utah National Guard’s calendar.