BYU’s Ty’Son Williams suffers season-ending injury

PROVO, Utah — Ty'Son Williams transferred to BYU in May with hopes to add strength, agility and poise in the backfield.

Four games into the season, Williams lead the Cougars with 264 rushing yards on 49 carries. He contributed 3 touchdowns to BYU's 2-2 start to the season.

Williams announced on Twitter that in Saturday's game against Washington, he suffered a torn ACL and will be out for the season. His roommate, teammate and 'brother' Micah Simon said it was hard to see him go through the injury, but said everyone on the team is behind him and he has the support and work ethic to bounce back.

Head Coach Kalani Sitake said Williams will lead in a different way now. Sitake appreciated all the hard work he put in for BYU in such a short amount of time.