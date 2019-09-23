× BYU and Utah extend ‘Holy War’ series until 2028, but with 2-year hiatus

UTAH — The “Holy War” between the Brigham Young University and University of Utah football teams has been extended through 2028, but with a two-year break.

Both schools announced Monday that they had agreed upon an extension to the rivalry series, previously planned through 2024. Now, the Utes and Cougars are scheduled to face one another in 2020, 2021, 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027 and 2028. The rivalry will take a break in 2022 and 2023 to allow the Utes to schedule a home-and-home series with an opponent from the Southeastern Conference.

“We have a responsibility to take care of the future of this great rivalry, not just in football but across all of the sports. There may come a time in the future where we need to ask Utah to make an adjustment for us. That’s how a relationship works. Utah approached us about an opportunity they have and we agreed to work with them,” BYU Director of Athletics Tom Holmoe said.

The rivalry had a similar two-year hiatus in 2014 and 2015 — but in 2015, they met in the postseason at the Las Vegas Bowl. Before 2014, the two had faced off every year since 1946, and before that from 1922-1942.

“We appreciate the tremendous relationship and cooperation we have with Tom Holmoe and BYU to work together to not only ensure the future of this rivalry but to demonstrate the strong partnership that is in place,” said Utah Athletics Director Mark Harlan. “We each share the intention to continue this great rivalry in football and across all of our teams for many years to come.”

Specific dates, kickoff times and broadcast plans for the games will be announced at a later date.