Authorities investigating death of inmate at Utah State Prison as possible homicide

DRAPER, Utah — Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at the Utah State Prison as a possible homicide.

A press release from the Utah Department of Corrections states an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell Saturday evening and was later declared dead.

The inmate was housed in the Oquirrh Facility at the prison.

The release indicates the death is being investigated as a homicide but no further details about the cause and manner of death were available.

The identity of the deceased has not been released “due to the incident being under investigation.”

