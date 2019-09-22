Uniquely Utah: Iconic ‘Rio Grande’ sign gets an upgrade

Posted 11:11 pm, September 22, 2019, by , Updated at 11:16PM, September 22, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY — An iconic piece of Utah’s past disappeared for a bit, but it’s back now … sort of.

The massive sign on top of the old Rio Grande train station is back after a brief absence. For seventy years or so, it has dominated the skyline at the end of 300 South in Salt Lake City.

But if you look closely, the sign is a little different than before. The old neon sign has been replaced by a new version with LED lights.

Find out more about the history behind the sign, and why it has been swapped out for a newer version in this week’s Uniquely Utah!

