Springville Police investigating after man found dead with gunshot wounds overnight

SPRINGVILLE, Utah —Police are trying to figure out who shot and killed a man early Sunday morning in Springville.

Police say they received a call for shots fired at around 2 a.m. near 1600 South and State Street. They found a 29-year-old man dead at the scene with two gunshot wounds.

Police have also found evidence near 850 East and 1000 South. Investigators say Springville is normally quiet, so people were concerned.

“As far as witnesses go, we had some callers in the area, and of course the person who stumbled upon the man’s body as well. So we’re interviewing several folks, looking at video in the area,” Chief Craig Martinez of Springville Police Department said.

Police have not released the name of the victim. Investigators say they will release more information Monday morning.