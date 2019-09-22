Police searching for three men in relation to early morning shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are searching for three suspects after a man was reportedly shot during a party around 4:30 a.m.

According to Salt Lake City Police Lt. Gary Trost, it happened near 700 South 300 West when a fight broke between a private security guard and three men.

Officers say one of the men pulled out a gun and fired, hitting the security guard in the backside. The three men then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital in good condition by a private vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation. Fox 13 News will update this article when more details emerge.

