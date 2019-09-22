Car Critic: Boring, stylish or over-the-top… Where is the line when it comes to car design?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What's the ugliest car you know? And if it's that ugly, how did they sell so many of them?

Fox 13 Car Critic Brian Champagne checks out some old and new models to see if beauty is truly in the eye of the buyer.

A Lexus UX 250 Hybrid is great for general purposes of getting around northern Utah — they call it a modern urban explorer, and its smaller size and radar back that up.

At some point, a car's design goes from boring, to distinctive, to polarizing — love it or hate it.

With taillights that look like tailfins, we'll let you judge if the UX 250's styling goes too far.