Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl in Salt Lake County

Posted 3:14 pm, September 22, 2019, by , Updated at 04:21PM, September 22, 2019

SANDY, Utah — Police are looking for a teenage girl who has been missing since Thursday.

Liliana Pliego, 14, was last seen at Brighton High School on Sept. 19, according to Sandy Police. She is 5′ 4″ tall and was last seen wearing black and white striped shorts, a gray hoodie with black lettering and white shoes. She is believed to be in the area of Murray, Cottonwood Heights or Millcreek.

Anyone who has seen Liliana or has other potentially helpful information is asked to call the department at 801-799-3000.

Liliana Pliego was last seen Sep. 19 at Brighton High School

