For information on Camp Athena and Camp Prometheus, visit slc.gov/fire/youth
Link: SLC Fire Dept. youth camps
-
Playing at Rock Camp SLC: Music, empowerment for girls and gender-expansive youth
-
Wildland firefighters respond to fire at Camp Williams
-
It’s graduation day at Sandy’s Junior Firefighter Academy
-
Regrowth in the Pole Creek and Bald Mountain fire areas
-
Man rescued after spending hours trapped in a SLC drainage pipe
-
-
Latter-day Saint church launches abuse prevention training for all leaders who interact with youth
-
Keep little hands busy this Summer, while teaching them a life skill
-
Bountiful police searching for man who torched stolen car, caught himself on fire
-
School for students with disabilities catches fire in Carbon County
-
‘HERO Camp’ gives kids a chance to try ‘goat yoga’
-
-
Grass fire burns west of SLC Int’l Airport
-
Astro Campers simulate Apollo mission at Camp Williams
-
Royce O’Neale meets young Jazz fans at basketball clinic in Salt Lake City