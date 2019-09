Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Heather Griffiths started a non-profit this year, the Utah Cut Flower Farm Association and to celebrate, she showed us how to make a Fall arrangement from local flower farms to highlight the diversity of things that can grow here in Utah.

ABOUT UTAH CUT FLOWER FARM ASSOCIATION

The Utah Cut Flower Farm Association is for farmers and growers alike who want to be a part of the local flower movement.