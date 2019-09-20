This Heber Valley restaurant fires up its smokers and pizza oven every day

Posted 3:04 pm, September 20, 2019, by

Sam Phelan from Wildfire Smokehaus at Zermatt Resort in beautiful Heber Valley stopped by to tell us what's unique about his restaurant.

"Our barbecue is slow smoked with dry rub and hickory. Our features are pulled pork, brisket, and St. Louis cut ribs. Our rub is made in house," he says.

Offering relaxed, all-day dining for family and friends, Wildfire Smokehaus delivers perfect wood-fired pizza and delicious smoked meats to your table, served along with Wildfire's take on familiar choices everyone should be happy with. Our famous homemade pies are made for sharing, and ready for you to take home too!

Wildfire Smokhaus also caters!

Restaurant Hours
Open Everyday, 7 am - 10 pm
Breakfast Menu: 7 am - 11 am
Lunch Menu: 11:30 pm - 5 pm
Dinner Menu: 5 pm - 10 pm

You can call the restaurant at 435-709-9570 or for catering information please dial 435-513-0979.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.