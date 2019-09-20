In the mood for a weekend getaway? Budah found a great place to stay in St. George!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Big Budah got a tour of Sand Hollow Vacation Rentals with co-owner Tony Larson, who told him:

"With vacation rentals, you can feel like you're staying in luxury, above and beyond expectations!

The rooms... almost every bedroom has its own bathroom.

Some of the homes have bunk beds, and some bunk rooms sleep 20+ people.

Laundry room right in the rental, so you don't have to pack dirty clothes with your clean clothes in your suitcase.

There's also a kitchen with all the amenities of home.. very comfortable... cooking supplies and even spices.

There's a hot tub and small pool outside so you can enjoy the view when the sun goes down!

Master bedroom is all about living in luxury, upscale; next level. The bathroom in the master is spacious with a shower and a soaking tub, and even a walk-in closet!

The living room in the vacation homes create a gathering place for your family or friends. The bedrooms surround the living room, so it really is a gathering place!

You can even ask us about purchasing one of these rentals and becoming an owner!

Find out more at at sandhollow.rentals!