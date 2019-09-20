Do you love long, relaxing walks? So does Ms. Peggy Sue!

Posted 2:38 pm, September 20, 2019, by , Updated at 03:07PM, September 20, 2019

Ms. Peggy Sue is our Pet of the Week.  She's a two-year-old poodle.

Ms. Peggy Sue can be a little shy when first meeting people or other dogs, but she warms up quickly and becomes very playful.

She loves being outside and adores going for long, relaxing walks and does very well on a leash.  She doesn't pull or dart around from place to place.

Ms. Peggy Sue will cuddle, but she's not a "Velcro" dog by any means.  She gets along with other dogs, but it's unclear how she'd be with cats.  It's recommended that she goes to a family with no very small children, as she is shy.

Ms. Peggy Sue weighs just over 10 pounds and is spayed and current on all vaccinations and is chipped.

If you'd like to meet Ms. Peggy Sue, visit: hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws will be at the South Jordan Petco (11639 South Parkway Plaza) on Saturday, September 21 from 1 to 5 p.m.

 

