Booming Forward: A new procedure for prostate problems

SALT LAKE CITY — September is National Prostate Health Month. Most men, as they age, will deal with problems associated with an enlarged prostate — The most common being frequent urination. An enlarged prostate is generally more bothersome than anything else, and in most cases, highly treatable.

All men beyond the age of 50 should have their prostate checked annually — or earlier for African-American men or those who have a family history of prostate cancer.

There are various ways to treat Benign prostatic hyperplasia, everything from invasive surgeries to supplements. A minimally invasive procedure called the UroLift is a simple, in-office solution to help alleviate symptoms of BPH. It separates the two halves of the prostate, freeing up urinary flow while decreasing urgency.

There are effective treatment options available. Your doctor can walk you through them.

