Thousands lose power in Draper after bounce house blows into power lines

DRAPER, Utah — An unfortunate turn of events involving a bounce house led to a fire and power outage in Draper Thursday.

According to a spokesman for the Draper City Fire Department, it happened as a Kuwahara Farms worker was preparing for the farm's fall festivities. The worker was inflating a bounce house when a wind gust picked it up and blew it into some nearby power lines, which caused a power outage for thousands of customers.

A Rocky Mountain Power representative said the bounce house caused several circuits to go down, and 4,000 customers lost electricity. All but 85 of those customers had their power restored within an hour, and the rest of the customers had their power restored later by late Thursday afternoon.

FOX 13 viewer Jeff Eslen captured footage (above) of the bounce house, which caught fire after making contact with the power lines.