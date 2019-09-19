St. George Police looking for missing girl

Posted 6:03 pm, September 19, 2019, by

ST. GEORGE, Utah — St. George Police hope someone can help them locate a 15-year-old girl who disappeared earlier this month.

Mya Pikyavit was last seen on September 8 at the Studio 6 hotel at 999 E Red Hills Pkwy. Her destination is unknown.

Mya was described as American Indian, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 150 pounds, light brown skin with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Mya’s whereabouts is urged to call St. George Police at 435-627-4300. The case # is 19P022983.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.