St. George Police looking for missing girl

ST. GEORGE, Utah — St. George Police hope someone can help them locate a 15-year-old girl who disappeared earlier this month.

Mya Pikyavit was last seen on September 8 at the Studio 6 hotel at 999 E Red Hills Pkwy. Her destination is unknown.

Mya was described as American Indian, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 150 pounds, light brown skin with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Mya’s whereabouts is urged to call St. George Police at 435-627-4300. The case # is 19P022983.