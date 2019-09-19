× Search and rescue underway for missing kayakers on Great Salt Lake

GREAT SALT LAKE STATE PARK, Utah — Search and rescue crews with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office are coordinating with the Utah Department of Natural Resources to locate two kayakers.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the missing kayakers are two men, both 20, and they don’t have life jackets.

Tweets from the Sheriff’s Office indicate the kayakers set out from Antelope Island on Wednesday, and they planned to visit two other islands, then come back to Antelope Island. At about 3 p.m. Thursday, the kayakers lost sight of each other.

A third member of their party was able to make it to the northwest shore of Antelope Island and call for help around 7 p.m. That kayaker has been rescued, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“Search and Rescue is saturating the coves and beach heads. In addition to Search and Rescue volunteers,

[the Sheriff’s Office] has a deputy on a boat w/DNR and one deputy is on land—both are ready and able to provide medical care if needed,” a tweet from the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Utah Department of Public Safety has dispatched two helicopters to aid in the search, and they’re working on securing a National Guard helicopter equipped with infrared sighting gear.

As of 10:15 p.m. Thursday, 20 mph wind is creating seven-foot waves and the temperature on the lake is dropping, the Sheriff’s Office said.

FOX 13 will update this story.