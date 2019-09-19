How to get free food at the Utah Latino Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cristina Segovia with the Latino Arts Foundation stopped by with performer Arnaldo Guevara ahead of the Utah Latino Festival happening Friday, Sept 20 and Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Vincit Event Center (993 S. Bending River Rd - 1900 W - in Salt Lake City).

TWO DAYS OF CELEBRATION with vibrant dances, wonderful diversity, colorful costumes and mouth-watering LATIN CUISINE.

The First 1000 people will get Free Tacos on Saturday 21st

The First 1000 people will get Free Jarritos on Friday 20th

Then when the sun goes down and the largest outdoor dance floor in Salt Lake City heats up with the hottest Salsa, Merengue, Bachata and Latin pop dancing in town. Live Latin music by local, regional and national bands will fill the Latino Festival 2019 and keep you moving all day long!

FRIDAY 20TH FROM 4:00 PM - 11:00 PM

SATURDAY 21ST FROM 12:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Find out more on Facebook here.