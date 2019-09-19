Home damaged after fire breaks out in Dimple Dell Park in Sandy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDY, Utah -- A brush fire that broke out in Dimple Dell Park and damaged one home is being investigated as suspicious.

Crews from several agencies responded to the area of 380 Tonya Drive Wednesday night.

The fire began in Dimple Dell Park and wind pushed the fire closer to five homes.

"I'm very glad they stopped it before it could get to my house," Dellarose Thomas said.

The fire burned two acres before crews got it under control. The blaze charred sheds, fences and yard furniture. The fire also damaged the outside of one home.

The damage is estimated at $30,000.

Battalion Chief Eric Larson of the Sandy Fire Department urged people to be responsible when dealing with fire hazards.

"Fire season is not over," he said. "We've had quite a few recently. We've had these strong winds. We've had a lot of fuel from all this moisture that we had. Just, please, everybody be careful out there."

The exact cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but firefighters said it's considered suspicious.