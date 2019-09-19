Beef Patty Melts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

4 tablespoons canola or vegetable oil, divided

1 medium white onion, thinly sliced

1 pound ground beef

1/4 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons ketchup

8 slices Swiss or cheddar cheese

8 sourdough or rye bread slices

4 tablespoons butter

Salt and Pepper, to taste

In a large skillet over medium heat, add 2 tablespoons of the oil Saute the onion with salt and pepper for 12-15 minutes or until completely softened. Place cooked onions on a plate and cover with tinfoil.

Form 4 burger size patties with the beef. Press to 1/4” thickness. Season with salt and pepper on each side. In the same skillet over medium high heat. Cook patties to desired doneness. (Note: If skillet is not large enough, cook 2 patties at a time.

In a small bowl, stir together mayonnaise, mustard and ketchup. Spread mixture on the inside of each piece of bread. Place one slice of cheese on top of the inside of each piece of bread. Place a beef patty on top of 4 of the pieces and some of the cooked onions. Place the other piece of bread with the cheese on top of the patty.

In the same skillet over medium heat, add 2 tablespoons of butter. Place two of the beef patty melt sandwiches in the skillet at a time. Press down on the top piece of bread; cook 2-3 minutes per side or until cheese melts and bread is slightly toasted. Cook the other two patty melts the same way. Cut in half; serve immediately.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council