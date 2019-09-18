Utah’s state crime lab speeds up DNA testing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — As a way to mark Forensic Science Week, The Utah Bureau of Forensic Services Laboratory System (aka the State Crime Lab) opened its doors to Fox 13’s cameras Wednesday, showing how they’ve sped up DNA testing.

Three years ago before the lab opened, Lab Director Jay Henry says they had “unacceptable” wait times for DNA results. It took as long as a year for results in routine cases.

“Agencies are relying on getting results from us. Their investigations sometimes are waiting on what we can provide them,” Henry said.

Now, evidence in urgent cases can be processed in eight hours…and the average processing time for routine cases is 30 days.