Recipes for all meals – including snack and dessert – that need just 3 ingredients

Katie Reed, blogger of A Mother Thing, shared with us the following:

"Now that school is back in swing, we as parents don't have a lot of time to make big elaborate meals for the family. Meal planning has become a staple of our lives, and saving money is of huge importance. Luckily, you can make delicious meals any time of day using simple, cheap ingredients. Each of these meals requires only three ingredients. They're perfect for picky eaters, or you can jazz them up to make them fancier for the more adventurous eaters. Plus, you can use common ingredients between each recipe so you aren't buying a ton of ingredients you`ll only use once.

Breakfast

One of our favorite easy breakfasts are these gorgeous Yogurt Parfaits. They`re simple to make, and they feel totally gourmet. Simply layer Greek yogurt, honey and your favorite granola in a small bowl or jar, and dig in! You can change it up by using different flavors of yogurt and granola, and if you don't like honey, you can use maple syrup or even agave nectar!

Lunch

My kids love a good chicken salad. It`s a really simple basic recipe that you can use in a variety of ways. To make it, just grab a can of cooked chicken, add in a couple of tablespoons of greek yogurt and a small drizzle of honey. Salt and pepper to taste or even add in some paprika for a bit of spice! We serve it with crackers, on a sandwich or even over a bed of lettuce. It`s a great light lunch that`s totally satisfying.

Dinner

I love a great make-ahead casserole, and I`m a big fan of the slow cooker. This recipe can be made either way, and it freezes well. To prepare it, just make four cups of minute rice, add in a can of your favorite cream-based soup, and then add in some chopped chicken breast. I use canned chicken to make it extra simple! Bake in a 350 degree oven for about 20 minutes, and you`re done. If you want to make it extra fancy, add some shredded cheese on top, or even some breadcrumbs!

Dessert

Who doesn't love a great cake recipe? And when you can put one together in less than two minutes, it`s even better! This recipe calls for a box of your favorite cake mix and a complimentary can of your favorite soda. I like lemon cake with Sprite, but you can use any kind you like. Chocolate cake pairs well with cherry cola, spice cake is great with cream soda, and a vanilla cake is delicious with Root Beer. Bake according to package directions, and when totally cool, frost with Cool Whip! No one will say no to that!

Snack

I love a mixture of sweet and salty. So for a fast snack for me and the kids, I love to grab a bag of microwave popcorn. Once it`s popped, pour it into a bowl and add a good helping of cinnamon chocolate chips and some peanuts. The cinnamon chips will melt from the heat of the popcorn and coat the whole thing. It`s an absolutely delicious treat any time of day!"