Police to increase traffic enforcement near South Jordan schools Wednesday

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah -- Police in South Jordan are stepping up enforcement near schools Wednesday.

South Jordan Police will carry out a series of traffic enforcement blitzes, including one near Bingham High School from 6 a.m. to 8 a..m

They will also be near several elementary schools from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Sgt. Sam Winkler with South Jordan Police said they will be enforcing infractions like speeding and distracted driving, which are common among teen drivers.

"In the time when school begins and school ends we've seen a 60 and 80 percent increase in traffic accidents, and a lot of those have been around Bingham High School and that's why we've targeted this area," he said.

Winkler said he hopes the advance warning of the enforcement action encourages drivers to stay safe.