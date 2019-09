× Pepper spray accidentally discharged at SLC Chuck-A-Rama

SALT LAKE CITY — Firefighters had to treat about a dozen people Wednesday night after a Salt Lake City Chuck-A-Rama employee accidentally released pepper spray in the restaurant’s lobby.

It happened around 8 p.m. at the Chuck-A-Rama location at 744 E 400 S.

Emergency crews took one person to the hospital as a precaution.

No one suffered any major injuries.